FPJ 96th Anniversary: Jakson Solar CEO Anurag Garg On How Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana Will Help Rural India

The Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana is a groundbreaking initiative by the Indian government to promote the adoption of solar energy. The scheme offers substantial subsidies and incentives to make solar energy more affordable and accessible, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy in India and achieve sustainable development goals. Consumers can significantly reduce the consumption on grid-connected electricity, leading to lower electricity bills. Moreover, any surplus power generated can be fed back into the grid, and consumers can receive monetary benefits for the excess energy exported, as per prevailing regulations and metering provisions.

Jakson Solar’s CEO Anurag Garg discusses how the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana propels sustainable energy initiatives, enhances rural connectivity, and supports the company’s mission of environmental leadership.

Excerpts from the interview:

What elements of the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana inspired your company to actively participate in this initiative?

The initiative’s emphasis on expanding access to solar power in under served areas resonates strongly with our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions. By participating, we can extend our reach to previously untapped consumer segments, particularly in rural and remote regions where energy access is limited. Also, the Yojana’s provision of essential infrastructure and policy support facilitates stronger connections with end consumers. This enables us to deliver reliable and efficient energy solutions, overcoming logistical barriers effectively. Our involvement aligns perfectly with Jakson Solar’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

How do your solar panels and systems comply with the quality standards set by the government for this scheme?

First and foremost we ensure that the quality standards set by the government under the PM Suryodaya Yojana are met by several stringent measures as mentioned below: First, our entire solar panels and systems strictly conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These standards require the use of top-quality materials and tight fabrication techniques to guarantee dependability and efficiency. Second, Jakson Solar surpasses the minimum requirements of BIS by choosing material of higher quality. Our proactive approach translates into increased durability and performance of our solar products, thus providing better performance and longer life to our customers. Also, our quality commitment is further strengthened through periodic compliance audits and robust quality checks to ensure that we maintain the desired standards as required by the government and PM Suryodaya Yojana effectively.

In what ways has the policy and regulatory framework of the PM Suryodaya Yojana supported your company’s growth in the solar energy sector?

Role of PM Suryodaya Yojana policy and regulatory framework have been instrumental in growth of Jakson solar in solar energy space in many ways. The framework has brought us in contact with several other players of industry through new partnerships. MoUs and the kind of contracts signed have defined the structures for working together and sharing the knowledge. The project has also successfully created new market opportunities through driving solar adoption across various sectors and regions specially in tier II — IV regions. This early push has exposed Jakson Solar to multiple new business prospects, helping us expand our geographical presence and customer base, as well as diversify our portfolio and deepen our market leadership. Consequently, the enabling policy and regulatory framework fostered by PM Suryodaya Yojana, has helped in forming strategic partnerships, collaborations and also in leveraging the market access for us to harness newer opportunity led growth thus maintaining our leadership trajectory within the solar space particularly.

How has the PM Suryodaya Yojana enabled your company to engage with rural communities and contribute to their development?

This Yojana has been instrumental in enabling us to actively engage with rural communities, fostering their development through targeted initiatives. One such initiative is our Solar Saarthi Van, supported by the PM Suryodaya Yojana, which has travelled through Lucknow and is currently active in Kanpur. This month-long educational outreach program aims to educate residents about the benefits of solar energy and government incentives. By creating awareness and promoting the inclination towards adoption of solar solutions, this initiative not only educates but also empowers rural communities to make informed energy choices. Through the Solar Saarthi Van, Jakson Solar is empowering rural residents by equipping them with knowledge about available financial support and the advantages of solar energy. This educational outreach contributes significantly to sustainable community development and facilitates increased uptake of solar energy solutions among rural populations.

What are the key benefits of the PM Surya Yojana scheme for Indian households, and how does it promote renewable energy?

The PM Surya Yojana project is a big boon for India’s households, principally by huge subsidies which are targeted at making solar energy more affordable and promoting usage of renewable energy. One of the major benefits includes substantial subsidies such as a 3-kW solar system that gets a `78,000 discount. Solar installations are made cheaper and available to the people through direct financial support to households. This investment in green energy helps people reduce dependence on traditional sources thus contributing towards environment conservation. Furthermore, it has been pivotal in encouraging renewable energy through the adoption of solar power as it provides subsidy to make solar installation more viable economically. The scheme achieves this by subsidising solar installations thereby giving incentives for large scale adaptation of renewable energy across the nation. Additionally, it results into enhanced energy security while reducing carbon footprints that would contribute towards national and global effort for mitigation against climate change.

What technological innovations are you incorporating to facilitate the PM Yojana?

We are pledged to incorporate state-of-the-art technological advancements in our solutions under the PM Suryodaya Yojana, making sure that they are effective and meet the scheme needs. One of our core innovations is the manufacture and supply of Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) modules customised for meeting the requirements of PM Suryodaya Yojana. These support local production drives as well as improve adherence to government regulations thus contributing towards encouraging domestic manufacturing capabilities. Further, we have designed a cutting-edge online application system geared towards streamlining our operational processes. This helps our channel partners and dealers submit end-customer details more easily on the platform provided. This process is able to streamline installations’ fast-tracking procedures and improve efficiency right from warranty document distribution. By use of digital solutions, we ensure quick service delivery and customer satisfaction at the same time meeting all scheme guidelines.

Long-term, Jakson Solar is serious about leading in innovative and future technologies furthering the goals of the PM Suryodaya Yojana and putting much emphasis on improving sustainable energies across India. We plant to set up an in-house cell fabrication facility that is much needed to enhance capacity in effectively meeting market demand. This not only supports local production but also makes sure that there is supply sufficiency for the goals of PM Suryodaya Yojana — encouraging domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

In addition to this, state-of-the-art technologies at our end’s new manufacturing facility will be utilized for the production of high-efficiency solar products.

How would you rate this scheme in terms of appropriate use of renewable energy and why?

PM Suryodaya Yojana is one of the key initiatives towards encouraging renewable energy concerning international parameters and enhancement in the pace of sustainable development goals for India. The Yojana thus acts as the catalyst if India has to fast-track itself toward the achievement of its net zero goals — broadly speaking, meeting net zero emissions targets by 2070. Through incentives offered both at manufacturers’ and consumers’ ends, the scheme increases the adoption and production of solar energy.

Such aggressive nature of the measures not only limits carbon footprints but places India way ahead of its international commitments, probably overachieving them much before the deadlines set in. The Yojana has therefore made an enormous difference in the household adoption of solar across the length and breadth of India. It is generating awareness and sparking interest in the solar energy solution at large among domestic consumers. This accelerated interest has catalysed a quantum shift where households are rapidly installing solar systems, supported by companies like ours adapting quickly to meet this burgeoning demand.