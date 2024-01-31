 Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm Block To Lay off 10% Employees Amid Financial Challenges
Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm Block To Lay off 10% Employees Amid Financial Challenges

Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm Block To Lay off 10% Employees Amid Financial Challenges

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Jack Dorsey | File Photo

Jack Dorsey's financial services company Block is laying off close to 1,000 employees, which will affect staff in the Cash App, Afterpay and Square subsidiaries of the company.

About 1,000 people or 10 per cent of Block's headcount were impacted by the decision, according to a report from Insider.

"We decided it would be better to do at once rather than arbitrarily space them out, which didn't seem fair to the individuals or to the company. When we know we need to take an action, we want to take it immediately, rather than let things linger on forever," Dorsey wrote in an internal memo to employees.

Previous headcount reduction plans

In an earnings call last year, Block had said it would reduce its headcount from 13,000 in Q3 2023 to an "absolute cap" of 12,000 by the end of this year. Revenues from Cash App, the peer-to-peer payments service, have declined significantly, reports TechCrunch.

article-image

Challenges in subsidiaries

Meanwhile, its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Afterpay, which Block acquired in 2021 for USD 29 billion, has posted serious losses. Square also faces competition on multiple fronts, including from Fiserv's Clover, Toast and Stripe. Block reported USD 5.62 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2023, with USD 44 million in profit on its Bitcoin holdings.

Jack Dorsey's leadership changes

In September last year, Dorsey was appointed Head and Chairperson of Block (earlier called Square) he co-founded in 2009. Dorsey's title changed from "Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson" to "Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately. "There will be no changes in Dorsey's roles and responsibilities, and he will continue to serve as principal executive officer of the company," Block said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In December 2021, Dorsey's financial services company Square announced to change its name to Block.

