J Venkatramu takes charge as MD & CEO of India Post Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on January 7, announced that J. Venkatramu has taken charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. His appointment is effective from October 29, 2020. With over two decades of experience across various domains in the banking sector, his strong expertise and core competence is in products, business management & strategy spanning liabilities, digital financial services, payments, cards, mobile banking, and wallets. Prior to joining IPPB, Venkatramu was the Chief Digital Officer at Equitas Small Finance Bank. As part of the start-up team at Equitas, he was instrumental in launching the entire suite of retail and institutional payment products, setting up alternate delivery channels and digital payment platforms, and handling key strategic partnerships and projects.

Welcoming Venkatramu, Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts & Chairman, IPPB, “As one of India’s leading payments bank, IPPB is uniquely positioned to expand access and deliver a range of banking and financial services at every citizen’s doorstep. Venkatramu’s deep understanding of payment products, associated technologies and systems combined with well-honed strategic and business capabilities will help drive the Bank in its next growth journey. I wish him all the success in his efforts to build IPPB into a customer-centric, technologically advanced, and accessible bank.”

“Since its inception, IPPB has been spearheading financial inclusion and focusing on providing affordable, seamless and convenient banking services. With its robust network and comprehensive suite of products and services catering to various sections of the society, IPPB has the potential to play a transformative role in the payments banking landscape in the country. I’m extremely delighted to be given the responsibility of leading the Bank and it will be my endeavor to help IPPB scale newer heights,” said J. Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank.

He has also worked with Axis Bank as Deputy Vice President from 2002 till 2015. Prior to his stint in banking, Venkatramu has also served in the Indian Air Force for 6 years.

Venkatramu completed an Executive Management Programme from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has a double graduate degree in mathematics and economics from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

To view the article on e-paper: Click here