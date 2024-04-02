Its All Red: Major Banking Shares Slump, As Markets Start On A Negative Note

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,905.97, down by 108.58 points, and Nifty at 22,431.05, down by 30.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,456.50 also down by 121.75 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC and HUL were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.



Markets on Monday

Stock markets ended Monday on a positive note after hitting an all time high in the intraday trade.

The BSE Sensex ended up 363.20 points or 0.49 percent at 74,014.55, and the Nifty closed up 148.65 points or 0.67 percent at 22,475.55.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 444.05 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 47,568.65.

Furthermore, the Indian stock market will observe a trading halt on Friday, March 29, due to Good Friday 2024. Both the BSE and the NSE, along with the commodity and currency markets, will remain closed for the day.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, and LT were among the major gainers whereas Titan, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Divis Lab, Shriram Finance, and Adani Ports were the top gainers. Eicher Motors, Titan, Nestle India, LTIM, and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.



Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.30 to USD 84.01 a barrel at 0814 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.28 to USD 87.70 a barrel at 0814 GMT.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Nasdaq surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,243.77 losing 10.58 points or 0.20 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,566.85, losing 240.53 points or 0.60 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 17.37 points or 0.11 per cent to reach 16,396.83.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.13 per cent to reach 39,853.20, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.41 per cent to rise to 16,940.48 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it decreased by 0.29 per cent to reach 2,739.84.