ITC: Genuinely undervalued or a value trap?

Global peers such as British Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Philip Morris trade at an average multiple of 13.5x trailing PE. If one were to value ITC at 15x, the market value for the cigarette business works out to be ~Rs.1.8 lakh crore. Company is also sitting on cash and investments of ~Rs.30,000 crore

This implies, that the consumer + hotel + paper business is currently valued at Rs.90,000 crores. We get this number by subtracting the value of the cigarette business and the cash from the market cap ( Market cap (3 lakh crore) – Cigarette (Rs.1.8 lakh crore) – Cash (Rs.30,000 crore)).

The PAT for consumer + hotel+ paper business is ~Rs.2,500 crore, implying a PE of ~36x.

As you can see, the consumer business of ITC (which includes paper) is available at a steep valuation of 36x. The stock is rather fully valued at this point; for the investor to make meaningful returns from here, the consumer business would have to start firing and adding meaningfully to the bottom line.

For more insights like these, please visit https://bites.inchat.app