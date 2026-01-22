Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹500 Crore Via NCDs To Strengthen Lending Book By 2029

File Image |

Pune: Bajaj Housing Finance has raised Rupees 500 crore through the private placement of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to support its growing lending operations and manage long-term liabilities effectively.

Raises Rupees 500 Cr via Debentures

On January 22, 2026, the company’s Debenture Allotment Committee approved the issuance of 50,000 secured redeemable NCDs with a face value of Rupees 1 lakh each. These debentures carry an interest rate of 7.25 percent per annum and are scheduled to mature on January 22, 2029, offering investors a three-year investment horizon.

Listed on BSE’s Debt Market

The debentures will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE, ensuring transparency and tradability for institutional investors. Interest payouts will occur annually, starting January 2027, followed by payments in January 2028, and final interest, along with principal redemption in January 2029.

Backed by Receivables

To secure investor interest, the debentures are backed by a first pari-passu charge on the company’s loan receivables. According to the regulatory filing, this security will maintain 1.0x coverage of the total debenture amount throughout the tenure. The company confirmed there are no delays or defaults in previous obligations.

Supports Long-Term Asset-Liability Plan

This capital raise is part of Bajaj Housing Finance’s broader strategy to manage funding costs and diversify borrowing sources amid rising demand in the housing loan segment. By opting for fixed-rate instruments, the company locks in its cost of funds, providing better predictability over a three-year term. The company board approved the transaction at a meeting held between 10:50 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on January 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on publicly disclosed filings and does not constitute investment advice or financial recommendation.