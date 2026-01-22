 'Pollution A Bigger Economic Threat Than Tariffs', Former IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Warns India At Davos
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Pollution A Bigger Economic Threat Than Tariffs', Former IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Warns India At Davos

'Pollution A Bigger Economic Threat Than Tariffs', Former IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Warns India At Davos

Pollution is a bigger long-term economic risk for India than global trade tariffs, Gita Gopinath said at Davos. She warned that environmental damage hurts health, productivity and income growth, and stressed that clean growth is essential for improving per capita incomes and long-term economic welfare.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Davos: Pollution poses a much greater economic threat to India than trade tariffs or protectionist policies, Harvard professor and former IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She said environmental damage creates deeper and longer-lasting problems for the economy compared to tariffs, which are often temporary and negotiable.

Gopinath described pollution control as a “top mission” for India. She warned that ignoring environmental damage could weaken the country’s growth potential and reduce the benefits of economic expansion over time.

Read Also
India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
article-image

Health and productivity at risk

According to Gopinath, pollution directly affects people’s health, which in turn reduces labour productivity. Poor air and water quality lead to higher medical costs, more sick days and lower work efficiency. These effects are especially strong in large cities and industrial areas.

FPJ Shorts
Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List
Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List
WEF 2026: Maharashtra Govt's Solar Power Model For Farmers Draws Global Attention At Davos
WEF 2026: Maharashtra Govt's Solar Power Model For Farmers Draws Global Attention At Davos
CUET PG 2026: Extended Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
CUET PG 2026: Extended Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further

She said that when people are unhealthy, economic growth does not translate into better living standards. As a result, pollution slows down improvements in income and quality of life, even if overall GDP continues to rise.

Read Also
Trump’s Davos Thaw Only Reaffirms Why Washington Won’t Look Away from Greenland
article-image

Growth size is not enough

India is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, supported by strong domestic demand, infrastructure spending and a young population. However, Gopinath cautioned that total economic size alone does not reflect real progress.

She stressed that raising per capita income remains India’s key challenge. Pollution, she said, makes this task harder by reducing the long-term gains from growth and increasing inequality, as poorer households suffer more from environmental damage.

Urbanisation adds pressure

Rapid urbanisation and industrial growth have increased pollution levels across India. Gopinath said this makes environmental protection not just a public health issue, but a core economic priority. Clean air, safe water and better urban planning are essential for sustainable growth.

A chance for cleaner growth

Gopinath also highlighted that fighting pollution can create economic opportunities. Investments in clean energy, public transport and waste management can generate jobs, boost productivity and support inclusive growth.

She concluded that India’s future success will depend on the quality of growth. As the country grows into a major global economy, balancing economic ambition with environmental sustainability will be crucial to ensure healthier lives and higher incomes for its people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence
Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33...
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33...
Gold, Silver Prices Dip On MCX As Trump Backs Off Europe Tariff Threats, Triggering Profit Booking
Gold, Silver Prices Dip On MCX As Trump Backs Off Europe Tariff Threats, Triggering Profit Booking
Russia Ships Over $50 Million Worth Of Gold To India, Here's Why The Trade Matters
Russia Ships Over $50 Million Worth Of Gold To India, Here's Why The Trade Matters
'Pollution A Bigger Economic Threat Than Tariffs', Former IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Warns India At...
'Pollution A Bigger Economic Threat Than Tariffs', Former IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Warns India At...