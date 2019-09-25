ITC cuts soap prices, hikes atta's in September

NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd has cut prices of Vivel and Savlon soap bars by up to 12.9% this month, market sources told Cogencis. This comes after Hindustan Unilever Ltd reduced prices of soaps in August.

HUL had last month cut the prices of Lux, Lifebuoy, and Dove soaps by up to 30% to push up sales. The demand for packaged consumer goods remains subdued and the companies hope to push up sales with the price cuts.

ITC has cut the price of Savlon soap bars by up to 12.9% in September, and of Vivel soap by around 10%, market sources said. The price cuts are primarily aimed at pushing up sales volumes in rural market. The price cuts are primarily aimed at pushing up sales volumes in rural market.

The company also raised the price of 10 kg and 5 kg packs of Aashirvaad Whole Wheat Atta, by up to 2.8% this month, market sources said. The price of the 10 kg pack of Aashirvaad Whole Wheat Atta has been increased to Rs 370, while that of a 5 kg pack has been raised to Rs 190.