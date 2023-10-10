Israel-Palestine Conflict: Air India Announces One-Time Waiver For Rescheduling And Cancellation Charges For Tel Aviv Flights | Rpresentative Image

Air India on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver on charges for passengers looking to reschedule or cancel their confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The airline has introduced this offer to assist travelers who may need to make adjustments to their travel plans during these challenging times.

This customer-centric initiative is applicable to tickets that were issued before 9th October 2023, with travel dates falling within the window until 31st October 2023.

The waiver covers rescheduling and cancellation charges, providing passengers to adapt their travel schedules without incurring additional expenses.

The decision comes amidst ongoing uncertainties affecting travel plans, including the recent geopolitical situation.

