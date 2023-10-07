Air India Cancels Flights To And From Tel Aviv Amid State Of War In Israel After Hamas Attacks

National carrier Air India has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the state of war in Israel after Hamas militants attacked the country from the Gaza strip on Saturday.

According to the airline, the decision was taken considering the interests and safety of the passengers and crew.

"AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew.

"Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," Air India said in a statement.

Israel at war with Hamas

At least 40 people have been killed so far and over 700 injured after the Palestinian Hamas group launched as many as 5,000 missiles on the Jewish state.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of "national emergency" and "war" following the attacks on his homeland.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens.

"We have been in this since the early morning hours," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

Israel's counter attack

The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel. The IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base, according to The Times of Israel.

