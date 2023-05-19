Is Twitter the new Netflix? Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos |

Elon Musk since his takeover of Twitter has made many changes on the social media platform. He has also announced plans for 'Twitter 2.0 The Everything App' that would have features like long-form tweets, payments and encrypted direct messages. The latest feature launched by Musk on Thursday includes the ability to upload 2 hour long videos.

Musk through a tweet said that Twitter blue subscribers will now be able to upload videos that are 2 hours long. This comes a few days after Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

Musk's tweet read, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!"

What does the new feature include?

Earlier verified users could upload videos of up to 60 minutes or with a size of 2 GB now the time and size limit has been increased. According to TechCrunch, the maximum quality for uploads is still at 1080p. Though non-verified users will only be able to upload videos for up to 140 seconds.

Additionally, users can now also upload long videos through the iOS app, while earlier it could only be done through the web.

Twitter users calls it the new Netflix

This received mixed reactions from Twitter users, while some appreciated it others slammed it.

One user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix."

Another person remarked, "For someone like me who uploads a lot of videos this is a big deal! size and time limits have been a big headache historically. Excited to share more on Twitter and depend less on YouTube."

Another user added, "Welcome to Tweetube"

