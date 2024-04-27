5G Powerhouses With MediaTek Dimensity: Realme's Narzo 70 5G And Narzo 70x 5G

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 27, 2024
Realme introduced Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G in India, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup.
Both models feature MediaTek Dimensity processors, 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and IP54 rating.
Narzo 70 5G offers 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs. 15,999; Narzo 70x 5G starts at Rs 10,999.
Narzo 70x 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM.
Narzo 70 5G boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and expandable RAM up to 16GB.
Narzo 70 5G includes dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, and in-display fingerprint sensor, while Narzo 70x 5G features Mini Capsule 2.0 for battery warnings and charging status.
Both phones offer dual rear camera setups, expandable storage up to 2TB, and IP54-rated build.
