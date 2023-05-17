 After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

Musk's tweets against Soros could be a backlash against a move by the latter's fund to slash its stake in EV giant Tesla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Apart from his Twitter spats, Elon Musk is also known for his comic book references, be it comparing himself to Dr Manhattan from Watchmen or describing billionaire George Soros as supervillain Magneto. He then went on to add that Soros hates humanity when another user pointed out Soros' experience as a holocaust survivor and mentioned how his good intentions were misunderstood.

Despite being slammed as anti-semitic by Israel for his comments on the Jewish businessman, Musk remained defiant during an interview.

Doesn't plan to hold back

  • During an interview with CNBC, Musk went on to say that he will say what he wants, even if Twitter or his other businesses lose money because of it.

  • His statement also came after the anti-defamation league warned that Musk's comments on Soros will only fuel extremism against the Jewish community.

  • Musk's tweets against Soros could be a backlash against a move by the latter's fund to slash its stake in EV giant Tesla.

Read Also
Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO? Tesla billionaire says he found new chief, a woman
article-image

Criticism from different quarters

  • Apart from Israel's Foreign Ministry, ex-British MP David Miliband also called Musk's comments disgusting and said he should retract them.

  • This isn't the first time Musk has taken a jibe at another entrepreneur on social media, but he hadn't faced the same backlash before.

  • Musk is also a repeat offender when it comes to fanning conspiracy theories, as he recently suggested that the Texas mass shooting was a psychological operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madras HC block's Tamil Nadu government's helicopter tourism in Nilgiris

Madras HC block's Tamil Nadu government's helicopter tourism in Nilgiris

After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

Flight tickets remain costly amidst IndiGo's engine shortage and SpiceJet's trouble with lessors

Flight tickets remain costly amidst IndiGo's engine shortage and SpiceJet's trouble with lessors

Who was SP Hinduja? The eldest of the Hinduja brothers and one of the richest Indians in UK

Who was SP Hinduja? The eldest of the Hinduja brothers and one of the richest Indians in UK

Billionaire SP Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, dies at 87 in London

Billionaire SP Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, dies at 87 in London