After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

File Photo

Apart from his Twitter spats, Elon Musk is also known for his comic book references, be it comparing himself to Dr Manhattan from Watchmen or describing billionaire George Soros as supervillain Magneto. He then went on to add that Soros hates humanity when another user pointed out Soros' experience as a holocaust survivor and mentioned how his good intentions were misunderstood.

Despite being slammed as anti-semitic by Israel for his comments on the Jewish businessman, Musk remained defiant during an interview.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Doesn't plan to hold back

During an interview with CNBC, Musk went on to say that he will say what he wants, even if Twitter or his other businesses lose money because of it.

His statement also came after the anti-defamation league warned that Musk's comments on Soros will only fuel extremism against the Jewish community.

Musk's tweets against Soros could be a backlash against a move by the latter's fund to slash its stake in EV giant Tesla.

Criticism from different quarters