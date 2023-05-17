After claiming George Soros hates humanity, Elon Musk remains defiant despite criticism from Israel

Apart from his Twitter spats, Elon Musk is also known for his comic book references, be it comparing himself to Dr Manhattan from Watchmen or describing billionaire George Soros as supervillain Magneto. He then went on to add that Soros hates humanity when another user pointed out Soros' experience as a holocaust survivor and mentioned how his good intentions were misunderstood.
Despite being slammed as anti-semitic by Israel for his comments on the Jewish businessman, Musk remained defiant during an interview.
Doesn't plan to hold back
During an interview with CNBC, Musk went on to say that he will say what he wants, even if Twitter or his other businesses lose money because of it.
His statement also came after the anti-defamation league warned that Musk's comments on Soros will only fuel extremism against the Jewish community.
Musk's tweets against Soros could be a backlash against a move by the latter's fund to slash its stake in EV giant Tesla.
Criticism from different quarters
Apart from Israel's Foreign Ministry, ex-British MP David Miliband also called Musk's comments disgusting and said he should retract them.
This isn't the first time Musk has taken a jibe at another entrepreneur on social media, but he hadn't faced the same backlash before.
Musk is also a repeat offender when it comes to fanning conspiracy theories, as he recently suggested that the Texas mass shooting was a psychological operation.