 Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIs Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

The Ola Electric shares dropped by 5.19 per cent or Rs 7.60, taking the overall value to Rs 138.78 per share.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric's debut at Dalal Street has been nothing short of magical. The company that started trading at Rs 76 per share has rocketed, almost doubling its shares in a matter of 10 days.

Ola Slips Out Of Green Territory

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

The honeymoon period appears to have taken a minor halt, at least for now. The company shares dipped consequentially on Tuesday, August 20. The decline even went past the 5 per cent mark.

Ola Electric Shares hit upper circuit on August 19.

Ola Electric Shares hit upper circuit on August 19. |

Read Also
SpaceX Gears Up For Its 'Risky' Space Mission Polaris Dawn, With A Billionaire On Board
article-image

This development comes right at the back of a bumper day of trade a day before on Monday, August 19, when the company shares touched the high ceiling, hitting the upper circuit twice in the trading session, crossing gains of over 9 per cent.

A decline in share price a day later

A decline in share price a day later |

A day later, the shares have seen a steady decline since the beginning of the trading session on Tuesday. The decline only increased in magnitude after 11:00 IST. At 12:28 IST, the Ola Electric shares dropped by 5.19 per cent or Rs 7.60, taking the overall value to Rs 138.78 per share. The momentum may lead to a further decline in the share price.

Company Expands its Revenues

The company also recently released quarterly earnings for the quarter that concluded in June.

The company is banking significantly on the success of its first electric motorbike, Ola Roadster X.

The company is banking significantly on the success of its first electric motorbike, Ola Roadster X. |

According to the results, the company's net losses for the June-ended quarter rose to Rs 347 crore. This was more than the Rs 267 crore loss it reported for the same period in the previous year.

Read Also
Ola Continues To Roar As Shares Gain Over 9%; Hit Upper Circuit
article-image

However, the data also revealed that the company's revenue had increased. The revenue of the company from the tech hub of Bengaluru, increased by an astounding 32.3 per cent on an annual basis.

The company opened for its initial public offering (IPO) on August 2, 2024. The proceedings closed on August 6, 2024, with an allotment on August 7, 2024. The company was officially listed on the National Security Exchange on August 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React

Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs

Vande Jugaad: Netizen Exposes Vande Bharat's 'Frugal Fix' To A Crack In Train

Vande Jugaad: Netizen Exposes Vande Bharat's 'Frugal Fix' To A Crack In Train

7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore...

7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore...