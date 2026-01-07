 DGTR Probes Nylon Chip Imports From China, Russia Over Dumping Allegations
India’s DGTR has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Nylon 6 chips and granules with relative viscosity below 3 from China and Russia, following a complaint by Gujarat Polyfilms. Preliminary findings suggest dumping may be harming the domestic industry. If confirmed, DGTR will recommend duties, with the Finance Ministry making the final decision to protect local producers.

Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
File Image

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry's arm, DGTR, has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of nylon chips and granules -- used in the textiles industry, from China and Russia, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer. The applicant has alleged that the dumping of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity (RV) below 3 is impacting the domestic industry.

The applicant, Gujarat Polyfilms, has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Russia, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification. It said that the directorate has prima facie found sufficient evidence of dumping from these countries. "The authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," it said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend imposing a levy on imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties. Countries conduct anti-dumping probes to determine whether a surge in cheap imports has harmed domestic industries.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters. India, China and Russia are members of the WTO. India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. 

