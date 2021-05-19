IREDA and NHPC vaccinate over 300 employees

A two day free COVID vaccination camp was jointly organised by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and NHPC Ltd. for the 18-44 age group employees on 7th and 8th May at IREDA’s Corporate Office, New Delhi.

This was done in line with the direction of R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. A total of 317 employees from IREDA, NHPC, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, MHA, PFC, REC, BHEL, BBMB, MMTC, NEEPCO, PTC, NSPCL and CEA got vaccinated in this camp with the objective and fulfilling to rapidly immunise all eligible employees amid the second wave of infections. All the safety protocols were followed during the Vaccination camp. On this occasion, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA underlined that “this is an effort to ensure protection and confidence so as to enable a healthier workforce. This will help safe return to normal life resulting in faster economic recovery. Das thanked NHPC and Apollo Hospital for their collaboration and support.