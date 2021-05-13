IREDA bags Green Urja Award

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. IREDA has been conferred with “Green Urja Award” for being the Leading Public Institution in Financing Institution for RE this year by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The award was received by Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA from Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance in presence of Anil Razdan, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Energy in a virtual ceremony held on May 11.

IREDA gets the award for the pivotal and developmental role it plays in Green Energy Financing. Appreciating the members of the jury for selecting IREDA, Das said that he is honoured to receive this award on behalf of IREDA. The award recognises our immense contribution in development of Renewable Energy Sector in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.