Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE

Pursuant to SCOPE Board Elections for the term 2021-23 for the Offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Members of the Executive Board, results were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Returning Officer in the presence of representatives from Public Sector Enterprises and Contestants. DG, SCOPE informed that the new Executive Board of SCOPE will assume office from 1st April, 2021.

While announcing the results, Sobti said that this year, the apex body witnessed record voting in comparison to the recent past which re-affirms confidence of the Member Organizations in SCOPE. He thanked the entire member PSEs for the overwhelming response which would further encourage SCOPE to take newer initiatives.

As per the results declared, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA has been elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE.

Other members elected to the Executive Board of SCOPE are: R.K. Sinha, Director (Personnel), CWC; Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL; Amitabh Banerjee, CMD, IRFC; Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL; Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL; Anuj Aggarwal, Member (HR); M.V. Iyer, Director (Business Development), GAIL; V.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID; Baldev Kaur Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC; Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, CMD, HIL; Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC; Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC; Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commcl & Mktg), ITDC; Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Cotton Corpn. of India; Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director (Personnel), WCL; Om Prakash Singh, Director (Technology & Field Services), ONGC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC and D.S. Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director (Finance), PDIL.

SCOPE in the recent past has taken a series of initiatives to become more impactful and innovative organization. With the newly elected Board, the apex body will transcend to newer heights.