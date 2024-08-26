These IPOs Shot Up More Than 1500% From Issue Price: Know Everything About Them

The SME IPO market in 2024 has been thriving thus far, with companies swarming the exchanges to continue raising capital. For the majority of the public offering, investors responded in a massive way, with listing gains skyrocketing.

These 3 initial public offerings (IPOs) were listed in the first half of the year and are now trading at a premium of 1500 per cent over their issue price.

1) Owais Metal and Mineral

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing is a company that produces and processes a range of metals and minerals, including wood charcoal, MC Ferro Manganese, manganese oxide, and minerals like quartz and manganese ore. There are twenty-five workers at the company.

The stocks of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing had an issue price of Rs 87 per share on the Indian SME exchange. The stock has recorded an all-time high of Rs 1569.00 per share. The total increase in amounts to 1703.45 per cent

As of today, 10.01 am, the shares of Owais Metal and Mineral were trading around Rs 1,479 per share.

2) Australian premium solar

In addition to manufacturing monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar modules, Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd. offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for use in commercial, industrial, and residential settings.

The shares of Australian Premium Solar were issued on Rs 54 per share on SME bourse, The stock made its debut at a price of Rs 140 per share. which amounts to a 159 per cent increase or listing gain.

Till date, the stock has risen 1140.56 per cent from the issue price of Rs 53 per share on the NSE emerging exchange. The stock was trading around Rs 500.05 per share on the national stock exchange (SME).

3) Kay Cee energy and infrastructure

The company works with both public and private organisations to install overhead and underground lines, build substations, automate systems, and perform related tasks. The business is working on several EPC projects for the government, such as Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL).

The issue price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra was set at Rs 54.00 per share. The stock is listed on exchanges with a price of Rs 252.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (SME). The stock has recorded an all-time high price of Rs 424.50 per share.

The shares of Kay Cee Energy & Infra have shot up 686.11 per cent from the issue price of Rs 54.00 per share.

The stock was trading around Rs 267.75 per share on the NSE emerging platform.

