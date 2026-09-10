IPO Alert: Om Galaxy To Enter The Dalal Street Arena, Subscription Opens September 10

Om Galaxy To Enter The Dalal Street Arena |

Mumbai: Precision mould manufacturer Om Galaxy Limited has opened its initial public offering for subscription on September 10, aiming to raise about ₹105 crore at the upper price band. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The Om Galaxy IPO will remain open until September 15. The company has fixed a price band of ₹85-90 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each.

Om Galaxy IPO Details

The public issue comprises 1,16,67,200 equity shares. Of these, 33,21,600 shares have been earmarked for anchor investors and 22,16,000 shares for net qualified institutional buyers.

Another 16,64,000 shares are reserved for non-institutional investors, while individual investors have been allocated 38,81,600 shares. The market-maker portion comprises 5,84,000 shares.

Anchor bidding took place on September 9.

Expansion Plans

Om Galaxy plans to use the IPO proceeds partly to establish a new manufacturing facility, consolidating its existing units while expanding production capacity.

Funds will also be deployed towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

The company operates seven manufacturing units in Maharashtra and produces pipe-fitting, industrial and automotive moulds. It also manufactures hot runner systems through subsidiary Infuse HRS Private Limited.

Its mould-making capabilities extend to large products featuring up to 64 cavities and weighing 6-7 tonnes.

Om Galaxy has also diversified into consumer cleaning products under its WONDRA brand, which had 77 SKUs as of June 30, 2026.

FY26 Financial Performance

In FY26, Om Galaxy reported revenue of ₹124 crore, EBITDA of ₹32.82 crore and profit after tax of ₹16.64 crore.

Indorient Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.