Hero Motors Readies ₹1,000 Crore Market Debut, IPO Price Band Fixed At ₹79-84

Hero Motors Readies ₹1,000 Crore Market Debut |

New Delhi: Auto components maker Hero Motors Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹79-84 per equity share for its ₹1,000 crore initial public offering, as the automotive technology company prepares to enter Dalal Street.

The Hero Motors IPO will open for subscription on September 16 and close on September 18. The company is expected to make its stock market debut on September 23.

₹600 Crore Fresh Issue

The ₹1,000 crore public offer comprises a fresh issue worth up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹400 crore by existing promoters.

Under the OFS, O P Munjal Holdings will sell shares worth ₹395 crore, while Hero Cycles Ltd will offload shares valued at ₹5 crore.

Hero Motors had earlier filed its draft papers in June 2025 for a ₹1,200 crore IPO, comprising an ₹800 crore fresh issue and ₹400 crore OFS. It has since reduced the fresh component by ₹200 crore.

Where Will IPO Proceeds Go?

From the fresh issue proceeds, Hero Motors plans to allocate ₹190 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings.

Another ₹200 crore will finance equipment purchases for capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The balance will support potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate requirements.

Hero Motors' Global Business

Hero Motors designs, develops and manufactures engineered powertrain solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers across India, the US, Europe and ASEAN markets.

Its global customer base includes BMW AG, Ducati Motor Holding, Enviolo International, Formula Motorsport and Hummingbird EV.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the IPO.