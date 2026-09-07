UPTEX-2026 To Showcase Uttar Pradesh Textile Growth, Investment Opportunities & Weaver Schemes | X

Lucknow, September 07: The Yogi government's efforts to give a new identity and momentum to UP's handloom and textile sector are continuously yielding effective results. In this series, 'UPTEX-2026' will be organized on September 8 and 9, 2026, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event, which will be attended by renowned textile traders and manufacturers from across the country. The program is expected to provide fresh impetus to the potential, investment, production and employment opportunities in the state's textile industry.

The Handloom and Textile Industry Department is continuously moving towards achievements under the Yogi government. To attract investment and generate employment in the textile sector since 2017-18, the ‘Uttar Pradesh Handloom, Powerloom, Silk, Textile and Garmenting Policy-2017’ and ‘Uttar Pradesh Textile and Garmenting Policy-2022’ have been implemented. Under these policies, while extending benefits to new textile units as well as units undertaking expansion/diversification, ‘Letters of Comfort’ have been issued in favor of 214 units. Meanwhile, financial assistance amounting to Rs 416.75 crore has already been distributed to 157 units.

Yogi government launched the Mukhyamantri Handloom and Powerloom Industry Development Scheme to connect handloom and powerloom weavers with self-employment and production. Under this scheme, launched in the financial year 2023-24, 4,122 weavers have so far been benefited through financial assistance of Rs 73.18 crore. The scheme supports the purchase of new looms, construction of workshops, and training, among other things.

‘Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom and Powerloom Development Scheme’ is also being implemented to provide special benefits to Scheduled Caste handloom and powerloom weavers. Under this scheme, 4,039 weavers have so far been provided financial assistance of Rs 77.45 crore.

A major step has also been taken under the ‘Atal Bihari Powerloom Weaver Electricity Flat Rate Scheme’ to provide relief to powerloom weavers in production costs. Under the scheme, financial assistance amounting to Rs 3,446.44 crore has so far been approved to benefit 99,929 powerloom electricity connection-holder weavers.

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Government is also focusing on developing modern textile infrastructure in the state. A PM MITRA Park is being established on 1,000 acres of land on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities, for which 95% of the boundary-wall construction work has been completed.

Besides, ‘Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme’ was announced on October 3, 2025. Under this scheme, the process of identifying land for establishing textile parks in Varanasi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bareilly, Bijnor and Amroha is underway. Meanwhile, the process of identifying and transferring land for textile parks is also underway in Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Mau and Kanpur Nagar.

In the financial year 2026-27, the department has also launched two new schemes. Through the ‘Uttar Pradesh Textile Sector Training and Skill Development Scheme’, the objective is to provide trained and skilled workers according to the requirements of textile units to be established in the state. Meanwhile, through the ‘Mukhyamantri Handloom Weaver Prosperity Scheme’, efforts will be made to organize weavers into groups and strengthen their businesses economically through collective production, increase their income and work towards earning foreign exchange.