UP Power Distribution Loss Falls To 13.04%, Profitable Feeders Rise Under CM Yogi Adityanath Govt | X

Lucknow, 7 September: The impact of efforts to strengthen the state's power system and reduce losses in electricity distribution under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is clearly reflected in the figures. Distribution loss, which stood at 20.63 percent in 2020-21, declined to 13.04 percent in 2025-26. During the same period, AT&C loss also came down from 31.19 percent to 17.83 percent. Excluding agricultural feeders, the number of feeders in the state increased from 18,351 to 21,463. Among these, the number of profitable feeders increased from 5,772 to 8,104. A total of 2,332 additional feeders entered the profitable category.

The share of profitable feeders also increased from 31 percent to 38 percent. In DISCOM-wise performance, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam ranked first in the state with 53 percent profitable feeders. KESCO stood at 39 percent, Dakshinanchal and Madhyanchal at 37 percent each, and Purvanchal at 22 percent. These figures indicate that during the tenure of the Yogi Government, continuous improvements have been made towards making the electricity distribution system more efficient, accountable, and financially stronger.

Under the High Loss Cluster Model implemented to improve the electricity distribution system under the Yogi Government, 703 clusters, 1,703 feeders, 42.21 lakh consumers, and 76,839 distribution transformers have been covered across the state. This accounts for approximately 11 percent of the total consumers. Under the campaign, outstanding dues amounting to Rs 654 crore 31 lakh have been recovered, while 1,01,548 new electricity connections have been issued.

Improvement in Dakshinanchal DISCOM has also been significant. Here, distribution loss declined from 25.64 percent to 14.78 percent, while AT&C loss came down from 31.03 percent to 19.57 percent. The through-rate increased from Rs 3.65 per unit to Rs 4.06 per unit. In Dakshinanchal, recoveries amounting to Rs 105 crore were made during 2025-26, while Rs 155 crore had been recovered up to July in the current financial year.

In Talbehat Town-2, Lalitpur, AT&C loss declined from 63 percent to 11 percent; in Manikapur Siri, Kasganj, it fell from 87 percent to 53 percent; and in Raal, Mathura, it came down from 83.62 percent to 47.82 percent. Losses in the top 10 high-loss feeders of Agra, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Rath, and Kosi declined from Rs 22.53 crore to Rs 17.89 crore, a reduction of nearly 21 percent.

According to officials, this improvement is the result of the guidance of the Yogi Government and the Chairman of UPPCL, along with continuous monitoring. Daily review at the feeder level, data-based monitoring, and fixing accountability of field officers have strengthened financial discipline in the Power Department and resulted in a significant increase in revenue.