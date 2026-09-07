UP Launches 'Aao Sunen Aur Sunayen Kahani' Activity To Strengthen Foundational Literacy Among Children | X

Lucknow, September 07: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is working to lay a strong foundation for basic education from the Balvatika level by connecting learning with an easy, joyful, and creative experience for children. In this sequence, the ‘Aao Sunen Aur Sunayen Kahani’ activity will be organized on September 8, International Literacy Day, at all co-located Anganwadi Centers and Balvatikas as well as District Institutes of Education and Training. Its objective is to develop children’s listening and comprehension skills, their ability to express themselves, imagination, and creative thinking through stories.

In accordance with the directions of Director General School Education Smt. Monika Rani, the program emphasizes organizing activities at the Balvatika and DIET levels, including local innovations. From a policy perspective, this initiative is an important step toward creating an environment that supports foundational literacy by connecting the Balvatika-level learning process with children’s experiences, dialogue, and creativity.

At co-located Anganwadi Centers and Balvatikas, the ‘Aao Sunen Aur Sunayen Kahani’ activity will be conducted during the story session after welcome time and free play activity, as per the day plan of the Balvatika handbook. It will be organized during the story time session, linking it to children's social and emotional development. A story appropriate to the children’s age will be selected from the Big Book available at the state level or from a local story. The story will also provide a moral message for children.

During storytelling, keeping children’s imagination and creative thinking in mind, closed-ended and open-ended questions related to the story will be asked, and children will be encouraged to answer.

The ‘Aao Sunen Aur Sunayen Kahani’ activity will also be organized at District Institutes of Education and Training. We've issued directions to include innovative efforts while keeping local requirements in mind. Anganwadi workers, Academic Resource Persons, children and parents from nearby Balvatikas may also be invited to the program.

At the DIET level, proposed activities include a story reading session, a discussion and question-answer session with children after the story, and storytelling with the participation of parents, Anganwadi workers, and Academic Resource Persons. Emphasis has also been placed on providing paper and colors to children, encouraging them to make drawings inspired by the story, and displaying and appreciating their drawings.

After the activity, directions have been issued to provide children in Balvatika with opportunities to make drawings based on the story, talk about their drawings, and engage in creative expression related to the story. Emphasis has also been laid on safely preserving the material prepared by the children and encouraging their talent.

To ensure the activity in all Balvatikas, headmasters, Anganwadi workers, and the concerned teaching support personnel will ensure participation.

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“The Yogi Government is connecting learning with joy and creativity to provide a strong foundation for children’s basic education. Activities like ‘Aao Sunen Aur Sunayen Kahani’ will help develop language, imagination and expression among Balvatika children.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh

“Story is an easy medium for children to learn, think, and express themselves. This activity will encourage children’s imagination and creative thinking in Balvatika while helping prepare a strong foundation for literacy.”

Smt. Monika Rani, Director General School Education, Uttar Pradesh