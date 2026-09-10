Maharashtra Signs ₹79,000 Crore MoUs With Torrent Power And JSW Energy For 4,200 MW Nuclear Power Projects |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Torrent Power Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd for setting up nuclear power projects with a combined capacity of 4,200 MW and an estimated investment of Rs 79,000 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 11,700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Nuclear Power To Strengthen Clean Energy Supply

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said nuclear power has emerged as an important and reliable option to meet the state’s growing clean-energy requirements. He said Maharashtra has made significant progress in solar and wind power and is also developing pumped-storage projects, but nuclear energy would play a crucial role in meeting the baseload power requirement and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

Under the MoU with JSW Energy, a 2,800 MW nuclear power project comprising four units of 700 MW each has been proposed at Bhivbandar (Agari village) in Dapoli taluka of Ratnagiri district. The project will be implemented in two phases, with 1,400 MW planned in each phase. The estimated investment is Rs 44,000 crore, while the project is expected to create 8,000 to 10,000 employment opportunities.

Project To Be Developed In Two Phases

Torrent Power has proposed a 1,400 MW nuclear project, comprising two 700 MW units, in Ratnagiri district or another suitable location in Maharashtra. The project is expected to attract an investment of around Rs 35,000 crore and generate approximately 1,700 jobs.

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Fadnavis said the Centre’s approval of the ‘SHANTI’ law has opened the nuclear energy sector to private investment, creating significant opportunities. He added that the state government would extend full cooperation to companies entering the emerging nuclear energy sector.

The latest agreements are part of Maharashtra’s broader plans to expand nuclear power generation. Projects with a combined capacity of around 20,400 MW are currently being pursued in the state, including proposals at Barsu in Ratnagiri and Devgad in Sindhudurg.

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