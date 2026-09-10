MSRTC Launches Helpline For NCMC Card Issues As New Travel System Rolls Out Across Maharashtra ST Buses | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started a separate helpline for passengers facing problems while using NCMC cards. The helpline will help with card activation, adding money, checking balance and other technical issues. Passengers can contact 022-42022190 or 022-69787303 for assistance.

Passengers Can Contact Helpline Numbers For Assistance

The NCMC card facility is being introduced for concessionary and non-concessionary passengers as per government directions. Registration and distribution of cards are currently under way at ST depots and bus stations across the state through Ebix Technologies Limited and its authorised representatives.

The corporation has also started the process of making NCMC cards mandatory for senior citizens and women concession holders travelling on ST buses. However, some passengers have reported difficulties in activating cards, recharging them and checking their balance.

To address these complaints, NSDL Payments Bank has provided the helpline facility. Passengers have been advised to contact the official numbers for assistance instead of circulating unverified information on social media.

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