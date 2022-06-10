Internshala Trainings encourages Indian youth to kickstart their career

The initiative aims at helping the students in overcoming the underlying anxiety and confusion that comes with every new step in their career by encouraging them to pursue online trainings as per their interest and upgrade their skills this summer. |

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of the career tech platform Internshala, has launched #ShuruaatYahinSe campaign.

The initiative aims at helping the students in overcoming the underlying anxiety and confusion that comes with every new step in their career by encouraging them to pursue online trainings as per their interest and upgrade their skills this summer.

The practical-based learning provided through these trainings by the platform will skill the students in in-demand skills and improve their employability.

Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings pledges to become the guide to college students and help them battle their confusion, career anxiety, and lack of practical knowledge. The platform promises to help the students in building their dream careers through practice-based learning, one on one doubt solving, and much needed placement assistance.

The campaign's overall theme is – This summer, Karo apne career ki #ShuruaatYahinSe (start your career from here) because we (Internshala Trainings) will make sure to give the best start to your career!

On the launch of #ShuruaatYahinSe, Shadab Alam, Head - Internshala Trainings said, “Students graduating out of college and not getting placed is a massive problem. It is also a big stigma in our society and very unfortunate for those students. With our initiative, #ShuruaatYahinSe, we aim to solve such crucial challenges faced by the college going students of India by encouraging them to become skilled and job ready to give their careers the best start”

Internshala Trainings has launched a series of three ad films as a part of the campaign, that revolve around the three prominent issues faced by college students - confusion, practical knowledge, and placement. In one of these three ad films, a confused final year college student is being guided by his elder brother in finding the right career direction. The brother suggests Internshala Trainings as the first step towards building a career. The ad films also focus on the importance of practical learning and becoming skilled through trainings in order to become employable. The ad film series has been launched across social media platforms to reach college students and their parents.

Talking about the ad film, the director of the ad film, Hitesh Bhatia said, “We believe that YouTube and OTT content is more popular among today’s youth. Therefore, we brought two popular faces from OTT platforms. Vaibhav Gupta is well known through the popular Sony Liv web series Gullak, and Ritvik Sahore enjoys fame for the Amazon Prime series Laakhon Mein Ek and the popular TVF series FLAMES. We also wanted the ad film to be relatable, hence, the young faces in the film. The aim is to reach the right people and deliver the right message.”

Internshala Trainings has launched the campaign with the understanding that summers are the peak time when college students are seeking training and internships. The career-tech platform offers practical learning of in-demand skills. Internshala Trainings has about 23 courses in programming, 14 in business and management, 18 in core engineering, 12 in data science, 8 in design and 5 in creative arts. The platform has trained 5 lac+ students so far.