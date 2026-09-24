Interarch Opens New Steel Manufacturing Facility In Attivaram, Capacity 24,000 MT Per Annum

Interarch |

Mumbai: Interarch Building Solutions Limited announced on 24 September 2026 the inauguration of its new heavy structural steel manufacturing facility in Attivaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Capacity and Investment

The Phase 1 of the facility is built across approximately 20 acres, utilising around 25,000 sq. m. of built-up area. It has an initial manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MT per annum.

Advanced Infrastructure

The plant is equipped with specialised machinery sourced from Europe and India for high-precision fabrication. It is designed to manufacture complex heavy structural members and cater to demanding fabrication requirements, including large-sized hot-rolled sections and plate girder structural members.

Market Focus

The facility will support applications in high-rise buildings, data centres, semiconductor and electronics facilities, renewable energy projects, EV infrastructure, and other heavy industrial projects. Its location in Andhra Pradesh provides a manufacturing base for servicing customers in South and West India.

Future Expansion

Balance land at the site is earmarked for Phases 2 and 3, with civil works for Phase 2 currently underway. The new facility complements Interarch's existing manufacturing ecosystem in Attivaram, where Phase 2 of its PEB facility was commissioned earlier with an investment of approximately ₹32 crore and an installed capacity of 24,000 MT per annum.

Management Commentary

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd, said the Attivaram facility marks a milestone in Interarch’s evolution as a steel construction solutions provider. He noted that India's industrial and infrastructure development is driving demand for larger, more sophisticated steel structures.

Gautam Suri, Whole-Time Director, said the facility brings together advanced machinery and precision fabrication. He added that the objective is to deliver consistent quality at scale and meet demanding specifications of modern construction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.