Interarch Bags ₹83 Crore Domestic Order, Energy Project Work To Be Completed In 16 Months

Interarch has won a domestic order worth about Rs 83 crore. |

New Delhi: Interarch Building Solutions Limited has secured a domestic order worth around Rs 83 crore, including taxes, for a major energy transmission project, according to an exchange filing dated August 5, 2026.

The company will design, engineer, manufacture and supply a pre-engineered steel building system under the contract. The project is expected to be completed in around 16 months.

Customer Name Confidential

Interarch has not disclosed the name of the customer . It said the identity could not be shared at this stage because of confidentiality obligations and commercial reasons.

The order has been awarded by a domestic customer. The company will receive a 10 percent advance payment under the agreed terms.

Work Details

The contract covers the complete design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of the steel building system. Such systems are built using factory-made steel parts that are later assembled at the project location.

Pre-engineered steel buildings are widely used for industrial plants, warehouses, factories and large infrastructure projects. They can help companies complete construction work faster while maintaining design and quality standards.

The latest contract is linked to a major energy transmission project. However, the filing did not provide details about the project’s location or the exact type of facility that will be constructed.

No Related Interest

Interarch said its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions. This means the deal has been secured from an independent customer and is not connected to any promoter-linked business.

Interarch Building Solutions, formerly known as Interarch Building Products Limited, informed both the National Stock Exchange and BSE about the order under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing rules.

The company operates in the pre-engineered steel construction space and offers services covering design, manufacturing and project supply. The fresh Rs 83 crore order strengthens its project pipeline and provides work visibility for the next 16 months.