Interarch Bags ₹375 Crore New Orders In June, Can Fresh Deals Strengthen Revenue Growth Further?

Interarch Building Solutions Limited secured Rs 375 crore worth of new orders in June. |

Mumbai: Interarch Building Solutions Limited has secured new orders worth Rs 375 crore in June, giving a strong boost to its order book and improving business visibility for the coming quarters.

The company shared the update in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Strong Order Inflow

The new orders reflect rising demand for steel construction solutions across several fast-growing industries in India.

These sectors include energy, hydrocarbon, renewable energy, farm equipment, electrical products and data centres.

A major part of the order book includes a large Rs 165 crore contract from the energy sector in Vadodara.

This order is one of the key contributors to the fresh inflow.

Large Industrial Projects

Interarch said the newly secured projects include four large industrial developments covering nearly 200,000 square metres.

These projects involve complete work, including design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of pre-engineered steel building systems.

The delivery timeline for these projects is expected to be between eight and 10 months.

The company said the projects require advanced engineering due to their scale and technical complexity.

Massive Steel Requirement

The structures involved in these projects range from 12 metres to 40 metres in height.

They are designed to support heavy overhead cranes with capacities ranging from 45 metric tonnes to 500 metric tonnes.

Together, these projects will require the supply of more than 25,000 metric tonnes of structural steel.

This highlights Interarch’s capability to execute large and complex industrial projects.

Growth Outlook

Managing Director Arvind Nanda said the strong order inflow reflects customer confidence in the company’s engineering and execution capabilities.

He added that rising investments in manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and renewable energy are creating new growth opportunities.

Interarch is also expanding its manufacturing capacity through its upcoming plant in Kheda, Gujarat.

With a stronger order book and expanding capacity, the company expects steady growth in the coming quarters.