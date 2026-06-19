Arfin India Bags ₹300 Crore Order, 7,400 MT Aluminium Supply Deal From JFE Shoji India

Arfin India Secures Major New Order. |

Mumbai: Arfin India Limited has received a major order worth around Rs 300 crore, giving a strong boost to its business and future revenue visibility.

The company informed stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing on June 19. The order has been received from JFE Shoji India Private Limited, the domestic arm of Japan-based JFE Shoji Corporation.

Supply Order for Aluminium Products

Under the agreement, Arfin India will supply a wide range of aluminium products.

These include aluminium deox, primary shots/cubes, secondary aluminium ingots and secondary aluminium wire rods.

These products are widely used in metal processing and industrial manufacturing.

The company said the order involves the supply of a total of 7,400 metric tonnes (MT) of material. This reflects strong demand for Arfin India’s aluminium products in the industrial sector.

Execution to Continue till September 2026

According to the company, the supply of products under this contract will continue until September 2026.

The company expects this order to support production utilisation and improve business momentum over the coming months.

The long execution timeline also provides better revenue visibility and strengthens the company’s order pipeline.

Order Supports Business Growth

Market experts believe the new contract could improve Arfin India’s market position in the aluminium segment.

Large domestic orders help manufacturing companies improve capacity utilisation and maintain steady cash flows.

For Arfin India, this order may also open doors to more business opportunities with global-linked clients.

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No Related Party Involved

The company clarified that the order is a domestic contract and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Arfin India also confirmed that its promoters or promoter group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the order.

This ensures the transaction remains independent and transparent.

The latest order is expected to strengthen Arfin India’s order book and support growth as demand for aluminium-based industrial products remains strong in India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a company filing with stock exchanges. Investors should verify details through official disclosures.