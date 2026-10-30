Intellect Design Arena Reports 17% LTM Revenue Growth, Q2 Profit Dips, Appoints New Director

Intellect Design Arena |

Mumbai: Intellect Design Arena Ltd on Friday, October 30, 2026, reported a 17% increase in its Last Twelve Months (LTM) total income, which reached ₹3,388 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹2,892 crore in Q2 FY26. The company also announced the launch of MSOCK, a new AI-native engineering system.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of FY27, Intellect Design Arena's total income stood at ₹878 crore, compared to ₹789 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's platform revenue for the quarter was ₹133 crore, while license revenue was ₹164 crore and AMC revenue was ₹160 crore.

LTM Revenue and Profit

LTM platform revenue increased to ₹591 crore from ₹392 crore in Q2 FY26. License-linked revenue (License + Platform + AMC) for the LTM period was ₹1,768 crore, up from ₹1,497 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA and PBT

LTM EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹736 crore, against ₹721 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the LTM period was ₹503 crore, down from ₹536 crore in Q2 FY26, with over ₹100 crore attributed to AI investments in both periods.

Cash and Collections

LTM collections for Q2 FY27 reached ₹3,282 crore, up from ₹2,604 crore in Q2 FY26. Cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹1,216 crore, compared to ₹927 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Strategic Initiatives

The company launched MSOCK (Multidimensional Multilayer System of Connected Knowledge), an AI-native engineering system designed to help enterprises modernise complex systems. MSOCK has accelerated deliveries for 250 clients and has 39 patents pending.

New Appointments

The board approved the appointment of Suresh Eshwara Prabhala as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Director, for a term of five years. Prabhala has 28 years of experience in the Indian financial services industry, focusing on private equity investments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.