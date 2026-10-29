IndiGo Posts ₹1,879 Crore Net Loss In Q2 FY27 Amid High Fuel Costs, Revenue Up 25.9%

Indigo |

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, announced a net loss of ₹1,879 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027, which ended on September 30, 2026. This compares to a net loss of ₹2,582.1 crore in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The airline's revenue from operations increased by 25.9 per cent to ₹23,363.8 crore, up from ₹18,555.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹24,311.9 crore, marking a 24.0 per cent increase year-on-year.

Cost Overview

Total expenses for the quarter rose by 18.6 per cent to ₹26,188.4 crore. Fuel costs saw a significant increase of 67.2 per cent, reaching ₹9,966.8 crore, while other costs excluding fuel remained largely flat, increasing by 0.6 per cent to ₹16,221.6 crore.

Operational Metrics

Capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs), decreased by 1.0 per cent to 40.8 billion. Passenger traffic also declined by 4.7 per cent to 27.5 million, and the load factor decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 80.3 per cent.

Management Commentary

Willie Walsh, CEO, said the September quarter experienced exceptionally elevated fuel costs and geopolitical turmoil. He noted that prudent capacity reduction and yield management supported revenue performance but only partially offset higher costs, leading to the net loss.

Fleet and Network

As of September 30, 2026, IndiGo operated a fleet of 442 aircraft. During the quarter, the airline provided scheduled services to 97 domestic and 36 international destinations.

Cash and Debt

The company's total cash balance as of September 30, 2026, was ₹52,685.4 crore, including ₹39,929 crore of free cash. Total debt, including capitalized operating lease liability, stood at ₹87,303.1 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.