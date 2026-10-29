SBI Credit Card Users Alert, 1% Extra Charge On Fuel & Transport Transactions From December 1

SBI Card will levy a 1 percent fee on transport transactions above Rs 30,000. |

Mumbai: SBI Card has announced changes to its credit card charges, which will come into effect from December 1, 2026. Under the revised rules, cardholders will have to pay an additional 1 percent fee on certain high-value transportation transactions and fuel purchases exceeding specified limits.

According to a notice dated October 27, 2026, the new charges will apply to eligible transactions based on their value and merchant category codes (MCCs).

Transport Charges

From December 1, SBI Card will levy a 1 percent fee on every transportation transaction exceeding Rs 30,000.

The charge will apply to transactions classified under MCCs 4111, 4784 and 4131.

For example, a transportation transaction worth Rs 35,000 will attract an additional fee of Rs 350. Similarly, a Rs 50,000 transaction will result in a Rs 500 charge.

However, transactions worth Rs 30,000 or less will not attract this additional fee.

Fuel Spending

SBI Card has also introduced a 1 percent charge on fuel spending exceeding Rs 50,000 during a single billing cycle.

Unlike transportation transactions, the fuel charge will depend on the total amount spent during the billing cycle rather than the value of an individual transaction.

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The revised rule covers fuel transactions identified under MCCs 5172, 5541, 5542 and 5983.

Charges Explained

If a cardholder spends Rs 55,000 on fuel during a billing cycle, an additional fee of Rs 550 will apply.

Similarly, fuel spending of Rs 60,000 will attract Rs 600, while spending of Rs 75,000 will result in a Rs 750 charge.

However, customers spending Rs 50,000 or less on fuel during a billing cycle will not face this additional fee.

Important Difference

Cardholders should understand that the 1 percent fuel fee will apply to the entire eligible fuel spending once the Rs 50,000 limit is crossed.

For instance, if total fuel purchases reach Rs 55,000, the charge will be calculated on Rs 55,000 and not merely on the additional Rs 5,000.

Customer Impact

The revised charges could increase expenses for customers who frequently make large transportation payments or use their SBI credit cards for substantial fuel purchases.

Cardholders should monitor their spending and review their billing statements to avoid unexpected additional charges from December 1.