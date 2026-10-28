Air India, SBI Card Join Hands To Launch Co-Branded Credit Card, Visa To Power Travel Benefits

Air India and SBI Card partner to launch a Visa-powered credit card offering travel. |

Mumbai: Air India and SBI Card have announced a partnership to launch a new co-branded credit card powered by Visa, offering travel and lifestyle benefits to members of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme.

The proposed card aims to reward customers for everyday spending while providing additional benefits linked to travel, lifestyle and loyalty memberships.

Travel Benefits

The partnership brings together Air India's airline network, SBI Card's credit card expertise and Visa's global payment infrastructure to develop a travel-focused credit card.

The companies aim to strengthen customer loyalty by offering rewards on regular purchases and travel-related spending.

However, the card's launch date, joining fees, annual charges and detailed reward structure have not yet been announced.

Loyalty Expansion

Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the partnership would help develop a rewarding credit card programme for customers.

He said Air India aims to make Maharaja Club a preferred loyalty programme for millions of Indians by connecting everyday spending with travel rewards.

SBI Card Managing Director and CEO Salila Pande said the collaboration would provide customers with greater convenience, value and rewarding travel experiences.

She added that the partnership reflects the company's focus on developing credit cards suited to changing customer preferences.

Visa Partnership

Visa Group Country Manager for India and South Asia Suresh Sethi said the collaboration would combine Visa's global payment network with its experience in co-branded cards.

The partnership seeks to make transactions more rewarding for customers travelling within India and internationally.

Growing Membership

Air India's Maharaja Club has added over five million members since its restructuring in 2024.

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Members can currently earn and redeem Maharaja Points on Air India and Air India Express flights covering 104 destinations.

The programme also provides access to 25 other Star Alliance member airlines.

Additionally, partnerships with more than 100 brands across hospitality, retail, lifestyle and financial services allow members to earn loyalty points through everyday purchases and travel spending.