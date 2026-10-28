'Disappointing, Frustrating': Director Sudhir Mishra Slams IndiGo After Airline Leaves His Bag Containing Medicines And Essentials In Delhi

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra expressed disappointment with IndiGo after his luggage was left behind in Delhi while he was travelling to Dharamshala. The director revealed that the bag contained his medicines and other essential items, making the delay particularly frustrating.

On Wednesday (October 28), Mishra took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his experience with the airline. He explained that after arriving in Dharamshala, he was informed that his luggage had not been transported with him and was still in Delhi. He was later told that the bag would be sent to him via Chandigarh by the evening.

Sharing the details of the incident, the filmmaker wrote, "I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag."

I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag. Extremely disappointing and frustrating. @IndiGo6E — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 28, 2026

Expressing his displeasure over the situation, Mishra added, "Extremely disappointing and frustrating. @IndiGo6E."

Sudhir Mishra’s career in films and OTT

Sudhir Mishra began his career as an assistant director and screenwriter with Kundan Shah's 1983 comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He subsequently worked with Saeed Akhtar Mirza on Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! and with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Khamosh.

He made his directorial debut with Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin in 1987. The film earned him the National Film Award for Best First Film of a Director, marking an important milestone in his career.

Over the years, Mishra has directed several acclaimed films, including Main Zinda Hoon, Dharavi, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand, Yeh Saali Zindagi and Inkaar.

Another notable project in his career was Serious Men, adapted from Manu Joseph's award-winning novel. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who received an International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance.

Mishra's most recent film, Afwaah, was released on May 5, 2023. The film featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul and Sumeet Vyas.