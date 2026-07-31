Intellect Design Arena Reports 40.7% Surge In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹101.82 Crore

Mumbai: Intellect Design Arena Ltd on Thursday announced a 40.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹101.82 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a 20.4 per cent rise in revenue from operations.

Financial Performance

The consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹101.82 crore, up from ₹72.35 crore recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹845.17 crore, an increase from ₹701.69 crore in the year-ago period.

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Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹873.24 crore, marking a rise from ₹734.37 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses also increased to ₹737.80 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹607.88 crore a year ago.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity was ₹7.34 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹6.85 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Board Meeting

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results at its meeting held on July 31, 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:00 AM IST and concluded at 12:45 PM IST, according to the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.