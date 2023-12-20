Intellect Design Arena Announces 79,654 Equity Shares Under The ESOP Schemes | Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Limited on Wednesday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Commitee (SRC) of the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 79,654 equity shares of Rs 5 each to the option grantees who have exercised threir options grantes under the ESOP Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

The equity shares were alloted as following:

i) 11,875 Equity Shares under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2015 (ISOP 2015) Scheme

ii) 1,350 Equity Shares under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2016 (ISOP 2016) Scheme

iii) 66,429 Equity Shares under the Intellect Incentive Plan Scheme 2018 (IIPS 2018) Scheme

The Company is in the process of applying for listing and trading of the above shares on NSE and BSE.

The paid-up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs. 68,30,83,020 divided into 13,66,16,604 equity shares of Rs 5 each to Rs 68,34,81,290 divided into 13,66,96,258 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

The new equity shares issued shall rank pari- passu with the existing equity shares.

Intellect Design Arena Limited shares

The shares of Intellect Design Arena Limited on Wednesday at 2:02 pm IST were trading at Rs 780.80, down by 2.17 per cent.