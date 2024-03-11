'Inspiring Vision': Adani Group Lauds Chipmaker Qualcomm CEO's India Plans

Representative Image | File -

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday took to social media to share details about meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and said he was inspired with the American chipmaker's vision for semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The US-headquartered multinational corporation, Qualcomm, is famed for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products.

"Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!" Gautam Adani wrote on his X timeline, attaching a photograph of both shaking hands.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.

American chip maker Micron is building a high-end semiconductor fabrication plant at Gujarat's Sanand, which is India's first such plant.

Micron investing USD 2.5 billion

Speaking at an event on March 7 during a TV conclave, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a presentation about the progress of the ambitious project ever since the signing of the agreement with the American chipmaker in 2023.

In June 2023, the agreement was signed right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden as part of the state visit to the US.

Minister Vaishnaw said that close to 5,000 people are working to construct the Micron plant at Gujarat's Sanand. It is expected to be operational in late 2024.

Micron Technology is investing USD 2.5 billion (INR 22,500 crore) to establish an ATMP (assembly, test, marking, and packaging) facility in Gujarat's Sanand GIDC-II. Sanand GIDC is a highly industrialized zone in Gujarat, home to many national and multinational manufacturing industries.

Chip plant a watershed moment

The chip plant at Sanand is a watershed moment for India because the domestic semiconductor ecosystem will get a boost as other associated industries for raw materials and finished products related to this sector will be drawn in India.

Last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the establishment of three more semiconductor units under ' the Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India. All three units - two in Gujarat and one in Assam -- will start construction within the next 100 days.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on December 21, 2021 with a total outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore.