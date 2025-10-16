Infrastructure Firm Power Mech Projects Bags Order Worth ₹2,500 Crore From Engineering Firm Bharat Heavy Electricals

File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure firm Power Mech Projects on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

- PMPL awarded a ₹2500+ crore (excl. GST) EPC contract by BHEL for the 1x800 MW Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II in Telangana.

The order is for the execution of Balance of Plant Package on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) Basis at 1 x 800 MW Singareni thermal plant, a company statement said.

"This project will further strengthen our robust order book and reinforce the company's core capabilities in Engineering, Procurement and Construction, in line with our strategic growth vision," Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman and Managing Director said.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction of coal and biomass handling system, ash handling system, water and wastewater treatment plant, fire protection system associated with civil & structural works among others, it stated.

