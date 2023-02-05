Infosys fires 600 freshers for failing internal test: Report | File image/ Representative image

According to a report by Business Today, Indian IT giant Infosys has let go of hundreds of freshers after they failed an internal fresher assessment (FA) test.

The report, citing sources, states that in the last few months, the company terminated 600 employees in total. Earlier last month, the company let go of 280 freshers that could not clear the FA test, whereas in the first week of this month, of 150 that were applying for the test, 90 were fired as they failed the test. From the earlier batch of July 2022, the company had fired close to 85 freshers for the same reason.

Though the employees who were laid off claim that they were not fired because they failed an internal test. While the company representative said that the company has always fired employees that did not clear the fresher assessment test.

Another important point to consider is that there are hundreds of freshers who were given an offer letter but they have been waiting since the last eight months for onboarding. These freshers are now having a ga pof close to one year and also don't have any income.

Wipro fires 452 employees

This comes weeks after another IT service company, Wipro, fired 452 employees for poor performance. While this is the official number declared by the organsaition, there are media reports that close to 800 freshers were fired from the company.

Tech layoffs in January

In the last month alone, a total of one lakh tech workers have been fired from companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Amazon fired 18,000 employees, followed by Google and Microsoft with 12,000 and 10,000 jobs, respectively, in January alone.