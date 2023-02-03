Infosys buys back 17.36 lakh shares from Kotak Securities for Rs 1,592.69 each | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys buys back 17,36,000 equity shares for Rs 1,592.69 each from Kotak Securities Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. From the shares bought back, 36,000 were on the BSE, while 17,00,000 were on the NSE.

The company on Thursday bought back a total of 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,577.49 each.

Post this purchase the company has bought back a total of 5,65,78,500 shares.

Read Also Wipro allots 20,284 equity shares to employees of subsidiary company

Shares

On Friday, the shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,595.65, up by 0.75 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)