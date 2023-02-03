e-Paper Get App
Infosys buys back 17.36 lakh shares from Kotak Securities for Rs 1,592.69 each

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Infosys buys back 17.36 lakh shares from Kotak Securities for Rs 1,592.69 each | Image: Infosys (Representative)
Infosys buys back 17,36,000 equity shares for Rs 1,592.69 each from Kotak Securities Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. From the shares bought back, 36,000 were on the BSE, while 17,00,000 were on the NSE.

The company on Thursday bought back a total of 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,577.49 each.

Post this purchase the company has bought back a total of 5,65,78,500 shares.

article-image

Shares

On Friday, the shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,595.65, up by 0.75 per cent.

