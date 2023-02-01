e-Paper Get App
Wipro allots 20,284 equity shares to employees of subsidiary company

The shares will be vested as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period approved by the board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Wipro allots 20,284 equity shares to employees of subsidiary company | Image: Wipro (Representative)
Wipro on Wednesday announced that it will allot 20,284 Restricted Stock units to identified employees of its subsidiary company under the ADS Restricted Stock UNit Plan 2004. This grant was effective from January 31, 2023.

Read Also
Wipro announces allotment of 1,76,913 equity shares
article-image

On January 31, Wipro announced the allotment of 1,76,913 shares as ESOPs.

On Wednesday the shares of Wipro closed at Rs 402, up by 0.79 per cent.

