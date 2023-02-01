Wipro allots 20,284 equity shares to employees of subsidiary company | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro on Wednesday announced that it will allot 20,284 Restricted Stock units to identified employees of its subsidiary company under the ADS Restricted Stock UNit Plan 2004. This grant was effective from January 31, 2023.

The shares will be vested as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period approved by the board.

On January 31, Wipro announced the allotment of 1,76,913 shares as ESOPs.

On Wednesday the shares of Wipro closed at Rs 402, up by 0.79 per cent.

