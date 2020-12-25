Industry lobby seeks clarity over wages in labour code

Indian Industry on Thursday sought clarity from the government on the proposed definition of wages and total remuneration under the Labour Code on Wages. It has asked the government to explain rules being changed for wages, industrial relations, social security, safety and working conditions under four new labour codes.

“The term total remuneration should be clearly defined so as to avoid any confusion and ensure simplicity and smooth implementation,” the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

CII, in a meeting with labour minister Santosh Gangwar, wanted to know whether wages will include contractual bonus and productivity-linked bonus. In the draft rules, wages exclude bonus.

Besides CII, there were representatives of trade unions as well in the meeting.