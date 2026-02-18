Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage

Gujarat’s 2026–27 budget cover features tribal Goddess Kansari Devi in 1,200-year-old Warli art. |

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has revealed the cover of its 2026–27 state budget, and it carries a strong cultural message. The cover features tribal Goddess Kansari Devi painted in the traditional Warli art style. The design was approved by State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, who will present the state budget for the fifth consecutive year.

Kansari Devi And Tribal Beliefs

Kansari Devi is worshipped by tribal communities in Gujarat as the Goddess of prosperity. She is especially honoured during weddings, the first harvest of crops and other important family occasions.

According to the state government, Kansari Devi is considered the tribal equivalent of Mother Annapurna. People believe her blessings bring abundance, wealth and happiness. For tribal families, she is seen as the foundation of prosperity and well-being.

By placing her image on the budget cover, the government has highlighted the importance of tribal traditions in the state’s identity.

Warli Art: 1,200 Years Of Heritage

The artwork on the cover is done in Warli style, a traditional tribal art form that is around 1,200 years old. Warli art comes from the Warli community of South Gujarat’s Valsad district and nearby Thane district in Maharashtra.

The art is known for its simple white designs made from rice flour paste mixed with water. Traditionally, women paint these designs on walls. The paintings usually show scenes from daily life such as farming, dancing, drawing water, festivals and rituals.

Warli art also includes images of animals, birds and tribal deities like Nagadev, Indra Dev, Wagh Dev and Kansari Devi. The designs often use simple geometric shapes such as circles, triangles and squares.

Preserving Tradition Through Public Platforms

Officials said Warli art faces challenges today due to modernisation and changes in tribal lifestyles. Featuring it on the state budget cover is seen as an effort to protect and promote this ancient art form.

The artwork was created by Bina Hasmukh Patel, who has been contributing designs for Gujarat’s budget documents for the past four years.

By combining Kansari Devi and Warli art on the 2026–27 budget cover, Gujarat has blended financial planning with cultural pride, giving traditional tribal art a place in official state presentation.