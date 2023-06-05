IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER branches recognized for USGBC's LEED certification for sustainability | @ians_india (twitter)

IndusInd Bank today announced that all thirteen of its PIONEER branches have been officially recognized by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) through their LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification program, the company announced through an exchange filing. The nine Platinumcertified branches are located in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune, while the four Goldcertified branches are situated in Gurgaon, Kolkata, Jaipur and Chandigarh. The Bank is pleased to announce this milestone on a day when the ‘World Environment Day’ is being observed.

The USGBC's LEED certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable building design, construction, operation and maintenance of green buildings. This esteemed certification acknowledges building owners who prioritize environmental responsibility and demonstrate efficient resource usage in their green buildings.

"We would like to extend gratitude to USGBC for giving us this valued recognition. This accomplishment is a testimony to the fact that Sustainability is indeed deeply embedded in the way the bank runs its operations. IndusInd Bank remains fully committed to its ESG goals and we will continuously strive to raise the bar in adoption of ESG principles in our business, risk management and operations,” said Roopa Satish, Head – Portfolio Management & CSR, IndusInd Bank.

