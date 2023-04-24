 IndusInd Bank recommends dividend of Rs 14
The recommended dividend is 140 per cent of the face value of Rs 10.

Monday, April 24, 2023
IndusInd Bank on Monday recommended payment of dividend of Rs 14 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend will be finalised after the approval from the shareholders as the Annual General Meeting.

IndusInd Bank Q4 performance

The bank on Monday reported a jump in total income to Rs 12,174.31 crore and net profit up at Rs 2,043.44 crore with a growth of 46 per cent year-on-year. The company's net interest income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crore in comparison to the previous year for the same time frame where it reported an NII of Rs 3,985 crore.

IndusInd Bank on April 19 signed a $100 million loan agreement with JBIC.

IndusInd Bank shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Monday slipped by 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,100.85.

