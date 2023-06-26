IndusInd Bank Supports Community Welfare And Environmental Sustainability

IndusInd Bank Allots 40,610 Equity Shares As ESOP | File photo

IndusInd Bank on Monday announced that as a part of its CSR program ‘Institutions on Solar’, Bank has completed the installation of rooftop grid connected solar panels at Maharashtra Arogya Mandal’s Sane Guruji Arogya Kendra, Pune, the company announced through an exchange filing. The installation is a large-scale grid solar Photovoltaic system of 100-kW of energy that will generate nearly 1,40,000 units of electricity yearly, thereby reducing carbon emission by over 113 Metric Tonnes. Moreover, it will help the Hospital save on expenses, which then will be utilised by the hospital to increase their outreach in community activities, purchase of equipment, training their staff etc.

Through this initiative, the Bank aims to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and promote sustainable development practices. The Bank's ‘Institutions on Solar’ CSR program focuses on sustainable banking and environmental stewardship and has successfully installed a total 823 kW solar system at 20 different sites until 2023. The installation was inaugurated by senior officials of the Bank along with trustees/senior officials of the hospital and the implementing partner CERE.

Speaking about the achievement, Roopa Satish, Head – Sustainable Banking and CSR, IndusInd Bank, said “We at IndusInd Bank understand that our sphere of influence goes beyond the financial ecosystem and as an organisation, we are committed towards the upliftment of the economy, society and the environment in equal measures. The installation of solar panels at the Maharashtra Arogya Mandal’s Sane Guruji Arogya Kendra in Pune reaffirms our commitment towards helping the hospital reduce its carbon footprint significantly, while also facilitating help to other patients in need. The Bank has always considered it as an honour to contribute and be a partner of choice for such noble causes and shall further continue to do so in the future.”

