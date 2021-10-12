IndusInd Bank gets authorised by RBI to collect Direct and Indirect Taxes

IndusInd Bank today announced, that it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for collection of Direct and Indirect Taxes, on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The authorization has been awarded basis a recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts as well as the Ministry of Finance (Govt. of India), and comes close on the heels of the Bank being appointed as an ‘Agency Bank’ of the RBI to conduct government business.

With this, IndusInd Bank customers will soon be able to pay their Direct and Indirect taxes through the Bank’s state-of-the-art digital platforms such as ‘Indusnet’ – its net banking platform and ‘IndusMobile’ – its mobile banking application. Additionally, customers can even walk into their nearest branch to avail this service.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, “This empowers us to offer customers with a comprehensive platform to pay their taxes in a convenient and seamless manner..”

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:45 PM IST