IndusInd Bank Announces Global Partnership With ICC For Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced its multi-year association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a Global Partner for the highly awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

About the partnership

As a Global Partner for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, IndusInd Bank will access an array of exciting activities and promotions for its customers, employees and for cricket fans. The premium opportunity will be through ownership of the flagship Anthem Companion programme, in which selected customers of IndusInd Bank and employees will have a chance for their children to participate in the teams walk out onto the field before the start of play for the national anthems.

As a part of this association, IndusInd Bank will have an access to a suite of branding and content assets to build deeper connection with its customers, employees and stakeholders.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, starts on 5 October with the tournament final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

“We believe in the transformative power of sports and ICC World Cups are one of the most popular sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the best cricket teams battle it out. We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagements, both domestically and internationally," said Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya, said: “We are delighted to welcome IndusInd Bank into the ICC family as a Global Partner for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events. We believe that cricket’s vision of more players, more fans and more nations enjoying the lnduslnd Bank ` sport is well-aligned to IndusInd Bank's reach and unwavering commitment to excellence. IndusInd Bank will add great value to the event experience, both through the delivery of the Anthem Companion programme and the co-creation of unique experiences and opportunities for its customers, employees as well as cricket fans.”

